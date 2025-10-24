<p>New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A bloc is likely to unveil its joint manifesto on October 28, the day of Chhath festival, while one of its constituents CPI(ML)L is all set to release its individual manifesto two days earlier.</p><p>Sources said the joint manifesto is likely to have at least 25 major points, including announcements already made like permanent jobs and Rs 30,000 monthly salary for ‘Jeevika Didis’, permanent jobs for contractual workers, land for landless poor and loan waiver for women among others.</p><p>In late September, I.N.D.I.A bloc has already announced a 10-point manifesto for Extremely Backward Classes and promises for women. These and more will be part of the joint manifesto too.</p><p>Sources said the I.N.D.I.A leaders decided to use Chhath festival to release its manifesto, as they want to project their electoral promises as solid commitments to the people.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Under Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all electoral records in state, says PM Modi at Samastipur rally.<p>The joint manifesto is likely to include hostels in sub divisions, colleges for OBCs in blocks and implementation of D Bandyopadhyaya Commission recommendations on land reforms among others.</p><p>The release of the joint manifesto will be another occasion for all alliance leaders to come on a common platform for the second time in less than a week. On Thursday, they held a joint press conference to display unity amid lingering differences over seat sharing.</p><p>Separately on October 26, CPI(ML)L sources said they will release its standalone manifesto in Bhojpur district, where its Bihar unit had taken shape, after ‘Sankalp Yatra’ and will promise that the party will stand as a guarantee for implementing the promises made in the joint manifesto.</p><p>The party has chosen the 15th death anniversary of party leader and MLA Ram Naresh Ram, a founding member of CPI(ML)L. The manifesto will be released after a 10 km yatra from Ekwari village, where the party was formed in Bihar, and will culminate at the banks of River Sone where there is a statue of the deceased leader.</p><p>Sources said the yatra is aimed at asserting the agenda of people’s movement and ensuring that the alliance’s agenda will be that of the Dalit, poor, marginalised and oppressed.</p>