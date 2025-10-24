Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: I.N.D.I.A bloc's joint manifesto on Oct 28; CPI(ML)L to release on Oct 26

The joint manifesto is likely to include hostels in sub divisions, colleges for OBCs in blocks and implementation of D Bandyopadhyaya Commission recommendations on land reforms among others.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 09:42 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 09:42 IST
