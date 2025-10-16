Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JD(U) announces candidates for all 101 seats; OBCs, EBCs form major chunk

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 10:43 IST
Indian PoliticsBiharJDUOBCEBCsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us