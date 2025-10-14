<p>Patna: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.</p><p>Mandal, who is enjoying the fourth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, reached 1, Anney Marg with a group of slogan-shouting supporters.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress-RJD rift hampers seat-sharing deal.<p>When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.</p><p>"I will not budge till I get the party symbol from the CM, who is our party's supremo. The security personnel may charge the baton if they wish," he told reporters.</p>