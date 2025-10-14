Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | JD(U) MLA sits on dharna in front of CM Nitish Kumar's residence over ticket snub

When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 06:31 IST
India NewsNitish KumarJDUBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us