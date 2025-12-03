<p>Aided by star batter Virat Kohli's record 53rd ODI hundred and a maiden century from Ruturaj Gaikwad, India posted a mammoth 358 for five after being put into bat by South Africa in the second One-day International at Raipur on Wednesday.</p><p>Kohli (102, 93 balls) and Gaikwad (105, 83b) added a record 195 runs for the third wicket as India recovered well from 62 for two.</p><p>It was Kohli’s second hundred in as many matches after going past the three digits in the first game at Ranchi on Sunday.</p>.India vs South Africa: Yet another feather in Virat Kohli's cap as he registers record 53rd ton in ODIs.<p>The third wicket stand was also India’s highest against South Africa for any wicket in ODIs.</p><p>South Africa’s struggles on an easy-paced pitch was deepened once pacer Nandre Burger had to walk off the field in his seventh over, owing to an ankle niggle.</p><p>Marco Jansen was SA’s most successful bowler (2/63) as he employed short-pitched balls to good effect.</p><p>KL Rahul (66 not out) gave a late boost to India’s innings with a well-measured second successive fifty in this series.</p><p>Earlier, South Africa made three changes to the playing XI, including Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Temba Bavuma himself after the skipper missed the first match. They were replaced Prenelan Subrayen, Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman.</p><p>India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, fielded an unchanged XI.</p><p>(with inputs form agencies)</p>