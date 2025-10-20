<p>New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways is operating total 12,011 special trains to to ferry passengers during ongoing festive season. </p><p>This number is a significant increase from 7,724 trains that operated during the same period last year, the Ministry said.</p><p>Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the past two days visited New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar Railway Station, the Railway Board War Room and personally monitored the situation. </p> .2 trespassers killed on tracks in Nashik, railway denies train fall reports.<p>"Indian Railways is operating at full strength to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the ongoing festive rush. In addition to regular train services, railways has successfully operated 3,960 special trains between 1st October and 19th October 2025 to meet the increased travel demand during the festive period, " the statement said. </p><p>To further cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic for Diwali, and Chhath, Indian Railways plans to operate around 8,000 more special trains in the coming days.</p> .<p>Between 1st October and 19th October 2025, more than 1 crore passengers have already been facilitated by these special services. The management of passenger movement has been streamlined across stations, with the provision of dedicated holding areas, additional ticket counters, potable water facilities, and clean washrooms to ensure a comfortable travel experience, the railways said. </p><p>In the New Delhi area — encompassing New Delhi, Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Shakur Basti stations — a total of 15.17 lakh passengers travelled during 16th to 19th October 2025, as compared to 13.66 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 1.51 lakh passengers.</p><p>At major stations special Arrangements include holding areas, more number of ticket counters, potable drinking arrangements, display of timing of trains & other comforts for the smooth travel of passengers.</p><p>Indian Railways remains committed to providing safe, comfortable, and hassle-free travel for all passengers during the festive rush. More than 12 lakh Railway employees are working tirelessly round the clock to ensure efficient operations and a pleasant journey experience for every traveller, the statement said. </p>