<p>Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, in a crucial Assembly election that will decide whether Nitish Kumar-led NDA will retain power or RJD will return to helm the government for the first time in 20 years along with its allies. </p><p>The counting of votes will be on November 14.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-voting-in-two-phases-on-november-6-and-11-counting-on-nov-14-3754311">Announcing the schedule</a>, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told a press conference that the Bihar election is the “mother of all elections” while assuring to hold a peaceful and transparent exercise.</p><p>In the first phase, 121 seats will go to the polls.</p><p>The notification for the two phases of Bihar polls will be issued on October 10 and 13. The last date of filing nominations will be October 17 and October 20 with the dates for withdrawal set at October 20 and 23. The elections will be completed before November 16.</p>.<p>Here are some of the key constituencies out of 121 along with the party and its candidate representing the seats, which will be going into polls in the first phase on November 6:</p><p>1 - Raghopur - RJD -Tejashwi Prasad Yadav</p><p>2 - Begusarai - BJP - Kundan Kumar</p><p>3 - Khagaria -- Chhatrapati Yadav</p><p>4 - Ujairpur - RJD - Alok Kumar Mehta</p><p>5 - Lakhisarai - BJP - Vijay Kumar Sinha</p><p>6 - Hilsa - JD (U) - Krishnamurari Sharan</p><p>7 - Nalanda - JD(U) - Shrawon Kumar</p><p>8 - Barh - BJP - Gyanendra Kumar Singh</p><p>9 - Patna Sahib - BJP - Nand Kishore Yadav</p><p>10 - Arrah - BJP - Amrendra Pratap Singh</p><p>11 - Shahpur - RJD - Rahul Tiwary</p><p>12 - Buxar - INC - Sanjay Kr Tiwari</p> <p><em>(With PTI and DH inputs)</em></p>