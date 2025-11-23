Kerala government's delay tactics in law against sorcery alleged

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In an alleged move to inordinately delay the proposed law to curb superstitions and sorcery, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government constituted a fresh panel to frame draft law even as a set of draft laws are already available with the government.</p> <p>With no timeframe being prescribed for the fresh panel, rationalists strongly believe that it was yet another ploy of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to indefinitely delay the law.</p> <p>Kerala witnessed a series of sorcery and superstition related crimes and the state government itself informed the Kerala High Court that 38 such cases were registered in the last five years alone.</p> <p>Objection from religious lobbies is learnt to be the key obstacle that the government faces. The state government in June informed the Kerala High Court that the state cabinet took a policy decision not to enact a law to ban black magic. But the decision had to be revoked owing to strong criticism against the left-front government's stand.</p>.'Someone should throw a bomb': Probe against nun for social media comment against Kerala CM.<p>Kerala Yuktivadi Sangham (rationalists' forum) leader T K Sathidharan said that the government's attempt to inordinately delay the legislation by forming a new panel would be brought to the notice of the Kerala High Court, which is considering the matter.</p> <p>He also said that all the mainstream political parties were succumbing to pressure from vested interest groups. "It was opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress who inaugurated a demonstration staged by astrologers against the proposed legislation," he told DH.</p> <p>Government sources said that the new panel was formed as per legal opinion. The proposed law should not be hurting religious sentiments and hence being re-drafted, said an official.</p> <p>The draft bills that were already under government's consideration include the one prepared by former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas. It provided for imprisonment up to seven years for acts of superstitions that cause bodily injuries. </p> <p>The new panel formed by the government comprises of former law secretary Sasidharan Nair, former state police chief Jacob Punnoose and Kerala State Waqf Board chairman M K Sakeer.</p>