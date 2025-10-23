<p>Patna: The Congress party on Thursday assuaged the ruffled feathers of the RJD and declared former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, as the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan for the ensuing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.</a> </p><p>“Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. If we are voted to power, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni will be the Deputy Chief Minister,” said senior Congress observer and former Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot while addressing a joint press conference with Mahagathbandhan allies.</p><p>The Congress high command had specifically despatched Gehlot to Patna to mollify a miffed Lalu and Tejashwi, who were upset over the Congress’ constant reluctance in declaring Lalu’s heir apparent as the CM face of the Opposition alliance.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Five reasons that can put a spoke in wheel for Lalu-Tejashwi's RJD amid comeback chatter.<p>“One more Deputy CM, from the Dalit/Muslim/EBC category, besides Mukesh Sahani, could be appointed,” Tejashwi interrupted Gehlot and put the record straight on the possibility of two Deputy CMs.</p><p><strong>Damage control</strong></p><p>The ace politician that Gehlot is, he extended an olive branch to the RJD leader as the Mahagathbandhan was in tatters for the last fortnight where neither a combined list of the alliance candidates were announced nor was there any sign of coordination amongst the allies. </p><p>Such was the animosity among them that out of 243 seats, the Mahagathbandhan candidates were fighting on 11 seats against each other, instead of fighting their main rival -- the NDA.</p><p>“We have made it clear who will be our CM face. Amit Shah should also make it clear whether the NDA will appoint Nitish as the CM or not if they are voted to power,” said Gehlot, taking a jibe at Shah, who recently said in Patna that the elected MLAs will elect the new CM of Bihar.</p><p><strong>On Nitish</strong></p><p>“Amit Shah has virtually made it clear that this could be Nitish’s last term as the Chief Minister. Nitish’s own selected aides, in cahoots with the BJP, are hell-bent on finishing the JD (U) in the name of poor health of Nitish,” said Tejashwi, who assailed the saffron camp in no uncertain terms, but remained soft towards Nitish, hoping against hope that his ‘Chacha’ may do a somersault post-poll, if needed.</p><p>“The voters have given Nitish ji 20 years. I'm saying give me at least 20 months to govern. We will build a new Bihar where students will not have to go outside the State for higher studies nor youths in search of jobs. We will give employment to each member of a family who are not in government job, hike Jeevika Didis’ salary to Rs 30,000, waive off the interest on their loan, ensure insurance of Rs 5 lakh for each of them, give free electricity to all up to 200 units and a gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 500. This will be besides the Maa-Behan yojna where a woman will be entitled to Rs 2,500 per month as cash incentive,” said Tejashwi.</p><p>“We have a clear vision for Bihar but the NDA is busy slamming us instead of sharing their own vision,” said Tejashwi, who assured of a joint campaign of the RJD, Congress, Left and the VIP from October 24 onwards.</p><p>The first phase of election in Bihar is slated for November 6 while the second and last phase is on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. </p>