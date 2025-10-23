Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Hyderabad: With nearly 1.2 lakh voters, Muslim votes seen as decisive in Jubilee Hills bypoll

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi recently while stating that the Jubilee Hills by poll will not have not have a direct impact on the forming or bringing down the current government
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 12:26 IST
HyderabadIndian PoliticsTelanganaBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us