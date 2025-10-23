<p>Hyderabad: As campaigning for the Jubilee Hills bypoll in Telangana gathers pace, political parties are sharpening their focus on Muslim voters, viewed as a decisive factor in this high-stakes contest. With nearly 1.2 lakh Muslim voters constituting a major portion of the constituency’s 3.9 lakh electorate, the AIMIM’s decision to back the Congress instead of fielding its own candidate is being seen as a potential game changer in the November 11 election.</p> <p>AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi recently while stating that the Jubilee Hills by poll will not have not have a direct impact on the forming or bringing down the current government, he appealed to Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress nominee <strong>V Naveen Yadav</strong>, describing him as a young and capable leader who could bring meaningful change to the constituency. He also took aim at the BRS, accusing it of holding the seat for a decade without delivering tangible development.</p> <p>With the AIMIM opting out, the contest is now shaping up as a triangular fight between <strong>BRS candidate Sunitha Gopinath, </strong>widow of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, Congress nominee <strong>V Naveen Yadav</strong>, and <strong>BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy</strong>. The by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting BRS legislator Maganti Gopinath.</p> .Jubilee Hills bypoll: K T Rama Rao accuses Telangana Congress of voter fraud.<p>Naveen Yadav’s political journey includes contesting the 2014 polls on an AIMIM ticket, when he polled 41,656 votes and lost by around 8,000 votes. He later contested as an independent in 2019, securing 18,817 votes.</p> <p>The Congress has deployed prominent Muslim leaders, including cricketer <strong>Mohammad Azharuddin</strong>, government advisor <strong>Mohammad Shabbir Ali</strong>, and several grassroots leaders, to campaign door-to-door in Muslim-dominated areas such as Shaikpet. The BRS, meanwhile, has stepped up efforts to consolidate minority support by inducting local minority leaders and projecting itself as the party of inclusive governance.</p> <p>On Thursday, <strong>Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) </strong>founder and social activist <strong>Salman Khan </strong>joined the BRS in the presence of the party’s working president <strong>KT Rama Rao (KTR)</strong>. Speaking on the occasion, KTR accused the Congress of hypocrisy and discrimination, questioning why, despite reviving the slogan of “Indiramma Rajyam,” the Congress government in Telangana has not appointed a single Muslim MLA, MLC, or minister.</p> <p>He cited the example of Shabbir Ali, who, despite being offered an MLC post, was denied a Cabinet berth. KTR alleged that the Congress had betrayed Muslims and other marginalized groups, calling out contradictions in its welfare promises such as free bus rides for women coupled with fare hikes. Drawing parallels with Bihar, he remarked, “If Rahul Gandhi admits that Muslims were betrayed there, what about Telangana?” He also accused Chief Minister <strong>A. Revanth Reddy</strong> of deceiving the Backward Classes by promising 42% reservations.</p> <p>Salman Khan, for his part, claimed that senior Congress leaders had tried to “buy him off” and induce him to withdraw his nomination before it was rejected. “I told them clearly that I am not for sale,” he asserted.</p> <p>According to Congress leaders, minorities, who form around 34% of the constituency’s electorate, will play a decisive role in determining the outcome. “The AIMIM has a strong presence here, and minority voters are responding positively to Naveen Yadav. His past association with the party has helped him build trust among Muslim voters. With AIMIM’s declared support to the Congress, we expect a one-sided consolidation in our favour,” a senior Congress leader told <em>DH</em>, while explaining the pivotal role of Muslim votes in this election.</p>