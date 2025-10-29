Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Manifesto our resolution, committment; all promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

'We will also construct press clubs for journalists in all divisions in the state,' Tejashwi said, adding that hostels would also be opened for journalists.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 07:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 07:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDTejashwi YadavBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us