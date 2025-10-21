Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Musical chair continues in Pakistan cricket; Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

The PCB on Monday said Shaheen will lead the Pakistan side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4-8.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 04:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistan Cricket TeamPCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us