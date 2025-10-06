<p>New Delhi: Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly elections</a> including 14 lakh first-time voters, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.</p>.<p>The CEC asserted that the Bihar elections will be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Election Commission to announce poll dates at 4 PM.<p>"There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at a press conference.</p>.<p>At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years.</p>.<p>A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar, he said.</p>.<p>The CEC said strict directives have been given to the administration "for zero tolerance to any violence and there is no scope for any threat to voters or candidates". </p>