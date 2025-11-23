Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu needs strategy to turn pilgrims into long-stay tourists: J&K chief secretary

Dulloo was chairing a meeting to review the works and initiatives undertaken by the Tourism Department for promoting and strengthening tourism across Jammu region.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 05:00 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirtourists

Follow us on :

Follow Us