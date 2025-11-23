Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BJP steps in as Vaishno Devi medical college faces backlash over Muslim-majority MBBS list

The VHP, Bajrang Dal, Yuva Rajput Sabha and other groups demanded the list be scrapped and urged the Shrine Board to seek minority-institution status to allow Hindu-specific quotas.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 06:01 IST
India NewsBJPJammu and KashmirMuslimsMBBSVaishno Devi

Follow us on :

Follow Us