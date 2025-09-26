<p>Patna: Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi o</a>n Friday launched Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women.</p><p>The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 75 lakh Bihar women to receive Rs 10,000 each as PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.<p>The prime minister launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary and other ministers joining it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.</p> .<p>"A brother feels happy when his sister is healthy, happy, and her family is financially strong, and for this, the brother does whatever is needed. </p><p>"Today, your two brothers Narendra and Nitish ji are working together tirelessly for your service, prosperity and your self-respect. </p><p>"Today's work is also an example of this. When I was told about this scheme, I was very happy to see its vision. One woman from every family will definitely get the benefit of this scheme," Modi said. </p>.<p>A beneficiary said, "We have got a lot of relief. Now we are getting a chance to go out. We never thought that this could happen in Patna, but today the Modi government has made such a scheme that we have got a chance to go out. The government has helped a lot. We are getting good employment, we want to thank PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar."</p> <p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>