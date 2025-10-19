Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | PM Modi to launch Bihar polls campaign on October 24 with two back-to-back rallies

The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 09:47 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 09:47 IST
