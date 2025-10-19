<p>New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said it has approved the advance release of Rs 384.40 crore as second instalment of central share of State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to provide relief to people who faced heavy rainfall and floods during this year’s south-west monsoon.</p><p>In a statement, the MHA said Home Minister Amit Shah has approved advance release of a total of Rs 1950.80 crore for Karnataka and Maharashtra.</p>.Nearly half of India witnessed extreme rainfall in monsoon 2025: Climate Trends .<p>Of this, it said, Rs 1,566.40 crore has been allocated for Maharashtra and Rs 384.40 crore for Karnataka to help these states provide immediate relief to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the south-west monsoon this year.</p><p>The central government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to states affected by flood, landslides and cloudburst, the statement said.</p><p>This year, the central government has released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to 15 states. </p><p>In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and Rs 372.09 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states.</p><p>Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said, the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the state governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support.</p><p>"The central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, cloudburst-affected states. During this year’s monsoon, there was a maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in 30 states/UTs for rescue and relief operations," it added. </p>