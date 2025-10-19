Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre approves Rs 1,950 cr to Karnataka, Maharashtra for flood relief

Of this, Rs 1,566.40 crore has been allocated for Maharashtra and Rs 384.40 crore for Karnataka.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 11:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 11:56 IST
India NewsKarnatakaFloodMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us