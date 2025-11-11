Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: State records 69.04% female voter turnout, surpasses men

Female turnout was recorded at 69.04 per cent as compared to 61.56 per cent men.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 17:06 IST
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Published 11 November 2025, 17:06 IST
