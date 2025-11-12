<p>Mumbai: Central Railway’s General Manager Vijay Kumar passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday. </p><p>Kumar is suspected to have passed away because of a cardiac arrest, however, post-mortem reports will specify the exact cause of death. </p><p>“Our beloved General Manager, Central Railway, Vijay Kumar, passed away this morning. Central Railway mourns the loss of a noble soul, an efficient administrator, and an inspiring leader whose contributions to Indian Railways will always be remembered amongst us,” the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway said in a social media post. </p><p>Kumar, an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) took over as CR GM on 1 October. </p><p>Before that, he was GM at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), where he provided dynamic leadership in steering CLW to new heights. Under his able direction, CLW created history by achieving a record-breaking production of 700 locomotives with world-class features during the financial year 2024-25.</p>.Delhi blast: Maharashtra on high alert; Mumbai, key railway stations under tight security.<p>Throughout his illustrious career spanning over 35 years, he has held several crucial positions over Indian Railways and has made significant contributions in North Western Railway, Railway Board, Northern Railway and Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).</p><p>During his tenure in Railway Board, he had piloted speed trials of Spanish-designed aluminium-coached Talgo Trains and was the nodal officer for all semi-high-speed corridors including Golden Quadrilateral.</p><p>During his tenure in RDSO he was the Director I&L (inspection and liaisoning) for more than 6 years for the entire Northern part of India.</p><p>He has made significant contributions during his tenure as Executive Director/Rolling Stock and Director Rolling Stock for a period of 5 years in National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).</p>