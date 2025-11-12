Menu
Central Railway GM Vijay Kumar passes away

Kumar, an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) took over as CR GM on 1 October.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 18:57 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 18:57 IST
