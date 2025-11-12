Menu
Security heightened in Dakshina Kannada after Delhi blast

Enhanced security arrangements have been made at tourist spots, religious places, key government buildings, and other crowded areas to ensure public safety.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 18:54 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 18:54 IST
India NewsDelhiTerror attackDakshina KannadaSecurity beefed up

