<p>Mangaluru: Following the blast in Delhi, the district police have intensified night patrolling across Dakshina Kannada to ensure law and order and maintain public safety. Police officers have been instructed to conduct strict night patrols in all areas.</p><p>According to top cops in the district, officials and personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations to maintain close surveillance. Check posts (nakabandis) have been set up at major points across the district, where strict inspections are being carried out.</p><p>Enhanced security arrangements have been made at tourist spots, religious places, key government buildings, and other crowded areas to ensure public safety. The police have urged the public to immediately inform the District Control Room if they notice any suspicious persons or activities.</p><p>The dog squad and bomb detection and disposal squad carried out checks in Mangaluru Central Railway Station and KSRTC bus stand at Bejai on Tuesday.</p>