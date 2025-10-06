<p>Patna: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as the Opposition Mahagatbandhan have hailed the decision of the Election Commission to hold the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar polls </a>in two phases and wind up the election by November 14 (the counting day) much ahead of the November 22 deadline, the day when the term of the present Assembly expires.</p><p>While the BJP termed the poll schedule as “grand festival” and Bihar poll as “mother of all elections”, the Opposition described the development (announcement of poll schedule) as “trumpet of change”.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Voting in two phases on November 6 and 11, counting on Nov 14.<p>“My dear people of Bihar, 14 November 2025! We must all remember this date. Whenever the pages of history are turned in the future, this date will forever be written in golden letters, marking the beginning of Bihar’s bright future, its transformation, development and prosperity,” wrote Tejashwi, the Opposition Mahagatbandhan’s undeclared Chief Ministerial candidate, on X.</p>.<p>Notably, November 14 is the date of counting of results after two-phase of polling on November 6 and 11.</p><p>“The trumpet of change has sounded.....now every Bihari must gather all their heart and energy to form a Grand Alliance Government,” Tejashwi further added in his lengthy message, dwelling at length how Bihar has been eager for change and will vote for it after 20 years, promising that a government led by him will end unemployment and empower the youth.</p>.<p><strong>BJP confident</strong></p><p>The BJP hailed the EC decision and said the NDA would return to power despite Opposition outcry against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and ‘vote chori’ allegations.</p><p>“Bihar election will be ‘mother of all elections’ and set an example for the country – these polls will be a testament to the strength of democracy,” said Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Key takeaways from EC's press conference.<p>Bihar, which has 38 districts, will witness the first phase of poll in 18 districts, including Patna, on November 6.</p><p>The remaining 20 districts, mostly bordering Nepal, UP and West Bengal, will go to polls on November 11, thereby covering all the 243 Assembly constituencies in the State in the two-phase election.</p>