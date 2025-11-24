<p>New Delhi: Supreme Court's senior-most judge Justice Surya Kant was on Monday sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.</p><p>President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Kant in a ceremony here.</p><p>He was appointed as the Chief Justice of India upon the superannuation of the incumbent, Justice B R Gavai. He will demit office on February 9, 2027. </p><p>Justice Kant, who hails from Haryana, took the oath in Hindi. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, all the Supreme Court judges, Justice Gavai were among those present on the occasion. </p><p>The programme was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.</p>.Rs 8 crore in FDs to 1.1 kg gold and more: A look at the assets of India's next CJI Surya Kant and his wife.<p>Born on February 10, 1962, as the youngest among three brothers and a sister, Justice Kant studied in a village school where there were no benches for the students to sit. His father, late Madan Gopal Sharma Shastri, was a Sanskrit teacher in a school and mother, Shashi Devi, a homemaker.</p><p>He later got enrolled at the Government Postgraduate College, Hisar, and graduated in 1981.</p><p>He completed his LLB from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. Subsequently, while practising as a lawyer, he earned an LLM from Kurukshetra University in 2011, emerging first class first.</p><p>He started practising law at the District Court, Hisar, in 1984, and shifted to Chandigarh in 1985 to practice in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Kant specialised in constitutional, service and civil matters. He represented a number of universities, boards, corporations, banks and also the High Court itself.</p>.Raising the Bar: The reforms India's new CJI must lead .<p>He was appointed as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana on July 7, 2000, and was designated as Senior Advocate in March 2001. He held the office of the Advocate General, Haryana, till his elevation as a permanent judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 9, 2004.</p><p>He assumed charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh with effect from October 5, 2018.</p><p>Justice Kant was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.</p>