Farmers continue hunger strike over maize price issue

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: The indefinite hunger strike launched by farmers in Navalgund under the banner of Karnataka Raitha Sene, demanding a support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal for maize and the categorised procurement of green gram, entered its third day on Sunday. </p><p>The health condition of Karnataka Raitha Sene president Shankarappa Ambali who is on the huger strike, deteriorated, causing anxiety among farmers and activists in Navalgund, Kundgol and Hubballi rural taluks. Ambali, who suffers from diabetes and blood pressure, experienced fluctuations in his health condition.</p><p>As he refused to be taken to a hospital, Health Department personnel provided treatment on the spot.</p><p>Ambali said even after three days of the hunger strike, no elected representative visited the site. This clearly shows the government’s negligence towards farmers in the State, he said.</p><p>He pointed out that the State produces nearly 35 lakh metric tonnes of maize annually, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Union government seeking procurement of only 10 lakh metric tonnes.</p><p>“Small and marginal farmers are being forced to sell maize at just Rs 1,500 per quintal to meet family needs. The merchants are deliberately reducing the price of maize. The government must immediately begin procurement of maize from all farmers,” he demanded.</p><p>The farmers of this region cultivated onion and green gram but suffered huge loss due to excess rain. Farmers cultivated maize and got an average yield. Now they are facing the price issue. Hence, the government should immediately interfere and start a procurement centre by fixing MSP, he said.</p><p>On Sunday, the tahsildar and police officials visited the protest site and appealed to the agitators to call off the hunger strike. However, the protesters insisted they would continue their agitation until the district in-charge minister and the deputy commissioner visit the venue and give assurances to farmers.</p><p>Farmers expressed anger that no political leaders or senior officials had shown up even after three days of the hunger strike. </p><p><strong>Rasta Roko</strong></p><p>Farmers from various villages will be taking part in the ‘rasta rokho’ protest to fight against injustice to the farmers in Navalgund on Monday. In the fight between the Union government and State government, the farmers have been suffering. Hence the government should immediately find a solution to the problem, the farmers demanded.</p><p>Activists Sheshappa Belahari, Praveen Yaragatti, Shankargouda Patil, Loknath Hebasur, S S Patil, Arun Pattanashetty, and several others were<br>present.</p>