Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers continue hunger strike over maize price issue

Farmers to block road in Navalgund today
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 17:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 17:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafarmersmaize procurement

Follow us on :

Follow Us