Kanteerava Studios to come up in Shivamogga

<p>In its effort to branch out, the Sree Kanteerava Studios Limited will open its studio in Shivamogga considering the district's contribution to Kannada cinema and a draft is being prepared for the same, said Studios Limited Chairman Mehboob Pasha. </p><p>Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Pasha said that the Studios plans to spread across the state and many districts have come forward to have the studios. "We have sought the district administration to grant 25 acre of land near the state highway to set up the studios," he informed. This will help for the indoor and outdoor shooting in and around Shivamogga.</p><p>Apart from Shivamogga, plans are also afoot to open studios in Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayanagar districts and the government has granted Rs 5 crore as aid for the purpose. A film city is being set up on the lines of Ramoji Film City on 160 acre in Mysuru, he said. </p><p>"The Studios has appealed to Chief Minister to launch OTT in Kannada and CM Siddaramaiah has positively responded to it," he informed. The government has set up a committee to look into the possibilities of setting up Kannada OTT, he added.</p><p>Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary N Ramesh was present. </p>