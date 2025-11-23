Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kanteerava Studios to come up in Shivamogga

Apart from Shivamogga, plans are also afoot to open studios in Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayanagar districts
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 17:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 17:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

Follow us on :

Follow Us