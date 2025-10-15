Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Women candidates have increased in last three polls, but success rate fluctuates

In the last three elections, Bihar has seen growing female political participation, though success rates remain uneven.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 09:13 IST
Indian PoliticsBihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us