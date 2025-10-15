<p>Over the last three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Assembly Elections </a>- 2010, 2015, and 2020 - Bihar has seen gradual progress in women’s electoral success, reflecting both empowerment and persistent gender challenges.</p><p>An analysis of election data over the past three Bihar Assembly polls shows that while the number of women contesting has steadily increased, their success rate has fluctuated. The numbers of women who entered the electoral fray, underline how far the state remains from achieving true gender parity in legislative representation.</p>.The never-out man of Bihar politics: The importance of being Nitish Kumar.<p>As per ADR stats, in the 2010 Assembly elections, a total of 214 women contested with 32 of them winning. This accounted for a success rate of around 15 per cent. This was seen as a promising phase, with several women from the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among the winners.</p><p>Political observers noted that the presence of seasoned women leaders alongside first-time contestants reflected an expanding space for women in Bihar’s political mainstream.</p><p>Five years later, the number of female contestants rose slightly to 272, but only 28 managed to win, bringing the success rate down to around 10 per cent. The dip was attributed to highly competitive contests and the reluctance of political parties to offer women tickets in safer constituencies. Nevertheless, the 2015 election saw more women on the campaigning trail and political debates, signalling a maturing participation trend.</p><p>In the 2020 Assembly polls, women’s participation peaked, with 370 candidates contesting, the highest in two decades. Yet only 26 emerged victorious, marking a success rate of just over 7 per cent. Despite the steep decline in ratio, the rising number of female aspirants demonstrated growing political ambition and greater social acceptance of women in leadership roles.</p><p>Experts believe that this pattern underscores both progress and persistent barriers.</p><p>At present, women hold less than 10.70 per cent of the seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. This represents 26 women out of the 243 total seats. The current Assembly's term, is set to end on November 22, 2025.</p><p>However, with an increasingly awareness among female electorate and more women likely to test political waters, the ensuing 2025 polls could be a defining moment for women’s representation in the state.</p>