<p>Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an alliance partner of the NDA, on Wednesday announced its first list of 14 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls.</p>.<p>Its state unit chief Raju Tiwary has been fielded from Govindganj in East Champaran, and another leader Hulas Pandey from the Brahampur seat in Buxar district.</p>.<p>According to the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA constiuents, the LJP (RV) got 29 assembly segments, while the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 101 seats each.</p>.<p>Besides, Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and RLM got six seats each.</p><p>Sources in the LJP (RV) said the names of the remaining 15 candidates would also be announced very soon.</p>.<p>The party nominated Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darauli, Simant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, and Babulal Saurya from Parbatta.</p>.<p>Other LJP (Ram Vilas) candidates are Mithun Kumar (Nath Nagar), Sunil Kumar (Paliganj), Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Dehri), Sangeeta Devi (Balrampur), Rani Kumari (Makhdumpur) and Prakash Chandra (Obra).</p>.<p>The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14. </p>