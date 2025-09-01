'BJP-RSS will dump you in garbage': Kharge attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the JD(U) chief used to talk about socialism and sang paeans of leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia but "fell into the lap" of BJP and RSS, which will "dump him in garbage".</p><p>Addressing the conclusion of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' here, Kharge also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he is trying to win the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections through "vote chori" (vote theft).</p><p>Claiming that the "double-engine" government would be replaced soon by a "new government of the poor, backwards and Dalits", he claimed that the police did not make adequate arrangements for the function attended by senior leaders and warned them that they would have to work under a new dispensation.</p>.As Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra wraps up, will revival of Congress in Bihar hold ground? .<p>"Once upon a time, he used to go around and talk about socialism and praise Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes and others. Where did those socialist ideas go? Now, you have gone and fallen into the lap of the BJP-RSS. This BJP-RSS will dump you where garbage is dumped," he said.</p><p>"There were attempts to disrupt this 'yatra' but people of Bihar did not back down...Modi is attempting to win the Bihar polls through vote chori. Be alert. If you are not alert, Modi and Amit Shah will suppress you," he said.</p><p>In a note shared later, Kharge said Modi is a "Prime Minister only for elections" and he is "always in election mode". "From bogus voters to false propaganda, false promises, fake schemes, and hollow slogans, he does it all. To capture the politics of the country, Modi-ji has used the ED, CBI, and I-T. But when exposed, he brought a new bill in Parliament to intimidate opposition governments," he said.</p>.Nitish condemns 'abuses' hurled at Modi during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga.<p>Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav claimed, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not in a conscious state of mind. He is lacking vision. In fact, the CM does not have a vision for the state. People will oust his government from power in the upcoming assembly polls." </p><p>Accusing Nitish of "copying" his development plans on several occasions, he said, "Now, Bihar wants an original CM, not a duplicate one...People of Bihar will teach the NDA leaders a lesson in the upcoming assembly polls. They have been completely exposed. They only speak lies. I must say that the PM is a factory of lies." </p>