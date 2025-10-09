<p>Patna: Former IPS officer of Bihar cadre, Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, has announced that he would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from two seats.</p>.<p>In a video statement, Lande, who opted for voluntary retirement in 2024, said, "I have decided to contest the upcoming polls in Bihar from two assembly seats Jamalpur and Araria as an independent candidate." "The political party - Hind Sena - which I formed in April this year, has not been registered by the Election Commission so far," he added.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Govt jobs for every household: Tejashwi Yadav promises to bring Act in 20 days if comes to power.<p>Lande was the district police Chief of several districts, including Munger, Araria and Patna City SP. He had also gone to Maharashtra on deputation for five years. He returned to Bihar in 2022 and had joined as deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kosi range. </p>