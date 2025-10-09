Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande to contest Bihar assembly polls

Lande, an IPS officer of 2006 batch of Bihar cadre, resigned from service in September 2024. Lande was posted as Inspector General (IG), Purnea range, prior to his resignation.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:13 IST
Indian PoliticsIPSInida NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us