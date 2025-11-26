<p>The process to elect the next United Nations secretary-general formally kicked off on Tuesday as member states were asked to nominate candidates to take over the role from January 1, 2027. In a joint letter, the 15-member Security Council and the president of the 193-member General Assembly invited nominations, marking the start of the race to replace Antonio Guterres as the world body's chief administrator.</p><p>"Noting with regret that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General, and convinced of the need to guarantee equal opportunities for women and men in gaining access to senior decision-making positions, member states are encourgaged to strongly consider nominating women as candidates," they wrote. "We note the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries-General."</p>.Trump administration orders review of Biden-era refugees, memo shows.<p>The 15-member Security Council will formally recommend a candidate to the 193-member General Assembly for election as the 10th U.N. secretary-general later next year.</p><p>Publicly declared candidates for the role include Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet, the former Vice President of Costa Rica Rebeca Grynspan, and Argentinian diplomat Rafael Grossi.</p><p>Ultimately, the five permanent veto-wielding council members - the United States, Russia, Britain, China and France - must agree on a candidate.</p>