<p>Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday donned the political strategist's hat to predict a certain defeat for the ruling NDA in Bihar, citing the inability of the BJP-led coalition to finalise seats and candidates.</p>.<p>In an exclusive interview with <em>PTI</em>, Kishor, who recently said the JD(U) would struggle to win even "25 seats" in the 243-strong assembly, claimed that the picture has only grown bleaker for the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.</p>.<p>"The NDA is definitely on its way out and Nitish Kumar will not return as chief minister", asserted Kishor, who has worked closely with the JD(U) supremo, both as a poll analyst and later, for a brief period, as a party colleague.</p>.<p>"You do not need to be a psephologist to fathom what is in store for the JD(U). In the last assembly polls, Chirag Paswan staged a revolt just a few days ahead of the announcement of elections and fielded candidates, many of whom were inconsequential, against nominees of Kumar's party, causing its tally to crash to 43", recalled Kishor.</p>.<p>He also claimed that there was "complete chaos" in NDA, and it was still unclear which seats the BJP would contest and where the JD(U) wants to field its candidates.</p>.<p>"The situation is no better in the INDIA bloc either. There is a never-ending tiff between RJD and the Congress. And nobody knows if former state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party is still by their side", claimed Kishor. </p>