Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results: Key takeaways

The 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly election results have once again proved how hard it is to gauge the people’s pulse. While almost all exit polls predicted that Congress would come back to power in the central Indian state, the people’s mandate is now heavily leaning towards the BJP.

Early trends did give the Congress a glimmer of hope, but they were soon quashed as counting progressed. In this context, here we present you key takeaways from the Chhattisgarh Assembly election results: