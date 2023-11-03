Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Richest and poorest candidates in Phase 1 of the fray

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are slated to take place in two phases, with the voting scheduled on November 7 and November 17. As the state prepares to vote, we list out the richest and the poorest candidates contesting the first phase of Assembly elections.

It is noteworthy that of the total candidates, five per cent have assets worth over Rs 5 crore and 17 per cent have Rs 50 lakh to Rs two crore worth of assets.

Moreover, out of the 223 candidates, 46 are crorepatis, 17 of whom are from the Indian National Congress, 14 from BJP, three from AAP and two from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

Candidates with highest assets

Aam Aadmi Party’s Khadgraj Singh is the richest candidate in fray for the phase one of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase one with total assets worth Rs 40,01,28,992 of which Rs 39,35,56,200 are immovable assets and Rs 65,72,792 are movable. Singh is contesting from Kawardha constituency.

Second in line with assets worth Rs 33,86,42,624 is BJP’s Bhawna Bohra who is fighting for the Pandariya constituency. Of his total assets, Rs 6,45,16,968 are movable and Rs 27,41,25,656 are immovable.

Jateen Jaiswal from Congress is the third richest candidate with total assets worth Rs 16,15,13,860, of which Rs 2,52,17,860 are movable and Rs 13,62,96,000 immovable. He is in line for the Jagdalpur constituency.

Candidates with least assets

The poorest of the lot was Hem Kumar Satnami, an independent candidate contesting from the Dongargarh (SC) constituency with total assets worth Rs 8,000. After him, three candidates have tied with Rs 10,000 worth of assets in their name and they are Narhar Deo Gawde from Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party, Pratima Vasnik from Republican Paksha (Khoripa) and Devvrat Khobragade(Independent), fighting for Antagarh (ST), Rajnandgaon and Khujji seats respectively.

The counting of the votes in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will take place on December 3.