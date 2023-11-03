Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates with most criminal case in phase 1

Among the five states that are set to go for polls, Chhattisgarh is the only one that will have voting in two phases. The first of the two phases is set to take place on November 7 in 20 assembly constituencies and the fate of 223 candidates will be locked inside the EVMs on the day.

Association for Democratic Reform analysed all of the candidates contesting in the 20 seats that will go for poll in phase 1 and found out that 26 out of 223 candidates (12 per cent) had criminal cases registered against them. Out of the 26 candidates with declared criminal cases, 16 have serious charges against them.

5 of the 20 candidates from BJP and 2 out of the same number of candidates from Congress have criminal cases against them. AAP also has 4 out of just 10 candidates with criminal cases registered against them.