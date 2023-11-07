JOIN US
Chhattisgarh: How parties performed in the 2018 elections

The Congress and BJP are engaged in heated a political battle as they look to create momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 08:24 IST

As Chhattisgarh sees Phase 1 of the assembly elections completed on November 7 with Phase 2 coming up on November 17, the Congress and BJP are engaged in heated a political battle as they look to create momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

Let’s take a look at how the political parties have performed in the previous 2018 election :

Seats won by parties :

In the 2018 elections, the Congress won 68 seats putting an end to BJP’s 15-year rule which could gather only 15 seats. The JCC(J) won 5 seats followed by the BSP which won 2 seats.

Vote Share :

The Congress party gathered 43.04 per cent of the vote share, the BJP 33.13 per cent, JCC (J) 7.61 per cent, BSP 3.87 per cent, others 10.53 per cent and 1.98 per cent of the people opted for NOTA.

(Published 07 November 2023, 08:24 IST)
