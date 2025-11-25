<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty has raised strong objection against election officials seeking service of students for special intensive revision (SIR) related activities.</p><p>The election commission officials clarified that only voluntary service of students who are members of the electoral literacy clubs in schools and colleges were sought.</p><p>Sivnakutty said that the service of students for around ten days for SIR related works were sought by some election officials. It could not be allowed as it will affect their studies. Hence officials concerned were directed to ensure that students were not engaged in any activities that could affect their studies.</p><p>Chief electoral officer Rathan Kelkar said in a statement that around 1700 electoral literary clubs were there in schools and colleges in the state. The purpose of the clubs was to encourage participation of students in the election process. At some places the election officials sought the voluntary service of the club members for assisting BLOs in SIR enumeration form distribution and digitisation as well as to assist people in filling forms. The students also rendered exemplary service in assisting BLOs in SIR at places like Kozhikode and Attappadi tribal taluk in Palakkad.</p><p>Meanwhile, digitisation of 38.45 percent of enumeration forms in the state were completed by Tuesday. The number of untraceable voters increased to 2,81,608.</p><p><strong>BLO's service terminated for nudity display</strong></p><p>A BLO's service was terminated after a video of the officials displaying nudity towards another persons following an verbal duel came out.</p><p>The BLO at Thavanoor in Malappuram could be seen lifting his dhoti following a verbal duel during an enumeration process. Many others, including women, were present at the spot. The argument was learnt to be over conducting camps instead of distributing forms at households.</p>.BLO removed from post for public display of nudity during SIR work in Kerala.<p>After the video footage came out on Tuesday the district administration sought an explanation from the BLO, identified as Vasudevan, and removed him from SIR duties. Further action is likely to be taken against him.</p><p><strong>BLO's fear missing voters' ire</strong></p><p>A group of BLOs in Malappuram district have expressed fears of facing public ire over SIR.</p><p>BLOs of Kondotty in Malappuram district gave the representation to their higher-ups. They fear that once the draft electoral roll is published on December 9, the BLOs will face the anger of those who are not in the list.</p><p>They also said that they are undergoing severe mental and physical stress over the SIR enrollment as they were burdened with the entire responsibility right from tracing the voters to digitizing it.</p><p><strong>Motivating BLOs</strong></p><p>The election officials are initiating all possible measures to motivate BLOs. BLOs of Thodupuzha in Idukki district were honoured by issuing postal stamps with the picture of three BLOs who finished their tasks.</p>