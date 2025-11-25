<h2>Don't want to speak on CM change issue publicly as it's a 'secret deal' between a few: DK Shivakumar</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he did not want to discuss the CM change issue publicly, as it is a "secret deal" between four and five people in the party, and that he believes in his conscience.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dont-want-to-speak-on-cm-change-issue-publicly-secret-deal-between-few-dk-shivakumar-3809751">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not inclined to either legislate or monitor every incident of hate speech': Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it is not inclined to either legislate or monitor every incident of hate speech across the country as legislative measures, police stations and high courts are already there in place.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/not-inclined-to-either-legislate-or-monitor-every-incident-of-hate-speech-supreme-court-3809699">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Centuries-old wounds healing today': PM Modi hoists 'Ram Dhwaja' atop Ayodhya temple</h2>.<p>Almost 22 months after the ‘pran pratistha’ (consecration) of ‘Ram lalla’, prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the ‘Ram Dhwaja’ (flag) on the spire of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of thousands of guests.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/pm-modi-hoists-saffron-flag-atop-ayodhya-ram-temple-says-centuries-old-wounds-healing-today-3809538">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': CM Himanta tells Assam Assembly</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma On Tuesday said in the Assembly that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/zubeen-gargs-death-plain-and-simple-murder-cm-himanta-tells-assam-assembly-3809536">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ethiopia volcanic eruption: Several flights cancelled, delayed as ash cloud reaches India; check out the full list</h2>.<p>The DGCA has also instructed all Indian operators to revise their flight plans, adjust fuel loads, and avoid any airspace or altitudes affected by the volcanic ash cloud.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/ethiopia-volcanic-eruption-several-flights-cancelled-delayed-as-ash-cloud-reaches-india-check-out-the-full-list-3809376">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Standoff over SIR 2.0 | Poll body limits meet to '5-member' TMC delegation but Mamata's party insists on 10 leaders</h2>.<p>'If the EC is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just ten MPs ? Hold the meeting openly. Telecast it live and answer the five straightforward, legitimate questions that the AITC will place before you', Abhishek Banerjee said.<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/standoff-over-sir-20-poll-body-limits-meet-to-5-member-tmc-delegation-but-mamatas-party-insists-on-10-leaders-3809680"><br><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian woman 'harassed' at Shanghai airport | China denies charge, says action 'as per laws and regulations'</h2>.<p>Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-woman-harassed-at-shanghai-airport-china-denies-charge-says-action-as-per-laws-and-regulations-3809670">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lokayukta raids across Karnataka; Bengaluru RTO officer under lens</h2>.<p>The Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids at 10 locations across Karnataka on Tuesday, cracking down on government officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/lokayukta-raids-across-karnataka-bengaluru-rto-officer-under-lens-3809435">Read more</a></p>.<h2>One woman or girl killed by partner or family member almost every 10 minutes: UN report</h2>.<p>'Last year, 83,000 women and girls were killed intentionally. Of them, 60 per cent – 50,000 women and girls – were killed at the hands of intimate partners or family members,' the report said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/one-woman-or-girl-killed-by-partner-or-family-member-almost-every-10-minutes-un-report-3809755">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs South Africa: Visitors on the verge of series sweep</h2>.<p>South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for five and set an improbable target of 549. India finished the day at 27 for two.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-visitors-on-the-verge-of-series-sweep-3809835">Read more</a></p>.<h2>WPL 2026 Auction: Uncapped players who could spring a surprise</h2>.<p>Players like Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur, who played a key role in India's World Cup triumph, first emerged in public eye at the WPL. Others like Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobhana and Titas Sadhu also have made it to the national squad. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/wpl-2026-auction-uncapped-players-who-could-spring-a-surprise-3809587#1">Read more</a></p>