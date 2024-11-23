Home
Chhattisghar Bypolls 2024 : BJP candidate leading in Raipur City South

A voter turnout of 50.50% was recorded in the bypoll held on November 13 for the seat located in Raipur district.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 06:24 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 06:24 IST
