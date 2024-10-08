Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Assembly Election Results 2024 | EC slams Congress' claims of delay in display of poll numbers on website

Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 06:47 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHaryanaJairam RameshElection CommissionHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us