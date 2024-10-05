Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 22.70% polling recorded till 11 am

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 06:20 IST
India NewsIndian Politicsvoter turnoutHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us