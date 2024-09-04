Haryana Assembly Elections 2024| Congress' manifesto to reflect crowdsourced ideas

New Delhi: Congress will prepare its 'Janata Ka Manifesto' or People's Manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections after reviewing around "20 lakh suggestions" it received from the public during the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' campaign against the ruling BJP.
Sources said the party is carefully reviewing suggestions it received from youth, women, farmers, elderly, labourers, artisans, migrant workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, Self Help Group, businessmen, sportspersons, students, teachers, healthcare workers and marginalised communities.
The idea is to have "every Haryanvi have a say in shaping the party’s future policies" and release a manifesto that reflects the aspirations and concerns of the public, they said. During the campaign, sources said they had reached out to people on the ground to seek suggestions and hear their grievances.
The manifesto will contain the demands of people besides guarantees that address the core issues identified during the ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign, sources said.
The party had appointed coordinators and co-coordinators in all 90 Assembly constituencies ahead of the campaign and tasked them to undertake door-to-door campaigns.
Sources said these coordinators worked with local leaders and made constituency-level WhatsApp groups for real-time monitoring to ensure that all suggestions and grievances are documented.
Meetings were held in every nook and corner of the state and suggestions were collected through various modes like 'Sujhav Peti' (Suggestion Boxes), 'Sujhaav Vahan' (Suggestion Vehicles), campaign website and social media platforms.
While around 15 lakh suggestions were collected through door-to-door outreach, street corner meetings and senior MP Deepender Hooda’s yatra, five lakh suggestions were collected online and calls to toll-free numbers, highlighting the broad public participation in the campaign.
