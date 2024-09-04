Haryana Assembly Elections 2024| Congress' manifesto to reflect crowdsourced ideas

New Delhi: Congress will prepare its 'Janata Ka Manifesto' or People's Manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections after reviewing around "20 lakh suggestions" it received from the public during the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' campaign against the ruling BJP.

Sources said the party is carefully reviewing suggestions it received from youth, women, farmers, elderly, labourers, artisans, migrant workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, Self Help Group, businessmen, sportspersons, students, teachers, healthcare workers and marginalised communities.

The idea is to have "every Haryanvi have a say in shaping the party’s future policies" and release a manifesto that reflects the aspirations and concerns of the public, they said. During the campaign, sources said they had reached out to people on the ground to seek suggestions and hear their grievances.