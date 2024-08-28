Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Disappointment for Kumari Selja as Congress won't field sitting MPs

“No one will be given permission to contest,” Congress General Secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria told reporters, as the party Screening Committee headed by Ajay Maken continued to hold deliberations with state leaders on potential candidates for 90 Assembly seats.

Babaria was responding to a question whether sitting MPs like Selja and Surjewala would be given tickets to fight the Assembly elections. Both the leaders are perceived to be part of a faction against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda.

His comments came on a day the Haryana unit of BJP dared the Congress to declare Selja as its chief ministerial candidate to prove how committed it is to the well-being of the SC community. In a post on 'X', it said they have already nominated Nayab Singh Saini, who belongs to the OBC category, as Chief Minister.

The announcement also nixed any plans to field Deepender Hooda, Rohtak MP and Bhupinder Hooda’s son. The Hooda faction has been subtly projecting Deepender as the face of the campaign and potential Chief Minister.