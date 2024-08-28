Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Disappointment for Kumari Selja as Congress won't field sitting MPs

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday made it clear that its sitting MPs from Haryana will not be fielded in the Assembly elections, virtually pouring cold water on the aspirations of senior Parliamentarian Kumari Selja who had expressed her desire to contest.
The decision came amid reports that Lok Sabha MP Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala may be fielded in the October 1 Assembly elections.
“No one will be given permission to contest,” Congress General Secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria told reporters, as the party Screening Committee headed by Ajay Maken continued to hold deliberations with state leaders on potential candidates for 90 Assembly seats.
Babaria was responding to a question whether sitting MPs like Selja and Surjewala would be given tickets to fight the Assembly elections. Both the leaders are perceived to be part of a faction against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda.
His comments came on a day the Haryana unit of BJP dared the Congress to declare Selja as its chief ministerial candidate to prove how committed it is to the well-being of the SC community. In a post on 'X', it said they have already nominated Nayab Singh Saini, who belongs to the OBC category, as Chief Minister.
The announcement also nixed any plans to field Deepender Hooda, Rohtak MP and Bhupinder Hooda’s son. The Hooda faction has been subtly projecting Deepender as the face of the campaign and potential Chief Minister.
Selja, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Sirsa, had indicated her willingness to fight the Assembly election several times. She had also indicated that she is in the race for chief ministership though Hooda is dominating the Haryana Congress.
Sources said the Screening Committee is holding extensive discussions from Monday with Haryana leaders, who are providing their choices of candidates for particular seats. The exercise is expected to be completed in a couple of days.
The Screening Committee may start shortlisting candidates by the weekend to place their names before a meeting of Congress’ Central Election Committee headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
