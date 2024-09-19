Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to cast your vote without a voter ID

With the state of Haryana set to exercise its fundamental right to vote on October 5, there may be various queries and confusion regarding misplaced voter IDs, incomplete poll booth checks, along with other things.

Here's how to cast your vote without a voter ID:

First, you need to make sure that your name is included on the electoral rolls. Remembering your Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number is not required on the day of voting.

In case, is you don't possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, here is a list of various documents and ID proofs that you can use instead:

1 - PAN Card

2 - Aadhaar Card

3 - Driving License

4 - Passport

5 - Passbook with your photograph issued by a bank or post office

6 - Pension document for retired personnel

7 - Service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU MGNREGA job card

8 - Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment