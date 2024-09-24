Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Five key constituencies to look out for

The multi-cornered contest for Haryana's 90-member Assembly is intensifying, with major political parties — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) — announcing their candidates.

The candidates are now actively campaigning, while several rebels who were denied tickets have also joined the fray. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in the Haryana elections.

The ruling BJP, seeking a third consecutive term, is relying on support from non-Jat communities, including OBCs, Punjabis, and Brahmins. Earlier this year, the BJP replaced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent OBC leader.

The Congress, too, is vying for Jat votes, while all major parties are aiming to secure Dalit support, crucial in a state with 17 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Ahead of voting on October 5, with counting set for October 8, we take a close look at some of the key constituencies.