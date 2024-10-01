Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Modi govt attacking Constitution, working for handful of billionaires: Rahul Gandhi in Sonipat

Attacking the BJP-led government over the issue of the Agnipath scheme, he alleged the military recruitment programme was a way to 'steal' a soldier's pension.
PTI
01 October 2024, 14:30 IST

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

01 October 2024, 14:30 IST
