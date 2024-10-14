Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Offered to resign as Congress' state in-charge after poll debacle, says Deepak Babaria

Babaria said he offered his resignation to the high command soon after the result of the Haryana assembly polls came out last week but no decision has been communicated to him over the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:01 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHaryanaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us