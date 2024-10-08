Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Palwal constituency result

<p>The Palwal constituency in the district of Faridabad was one of the 90 seats that went to polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana">Haryana</a> this year. As many as 222958 voters in the seat were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections in 2019. This time, the Assembly elections in the state are being held alongside Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Of the 90 seats going to the polls in Haryana, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while there are no reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs).</p><p><strong>Background to the Haryana Assembly elections:</strong></p><p>Soon after the election schedule was announced, Haryana saw its polling date changed in light of the Bishnoi community festival.</p><p>Under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp">BJP's</a> rule, the state has seen troubles in the recent past, including the 2023 Nuh violence.</p><p>Farmers in the state have also agitated against the Modi government at the Centre with the latest round of protests taking place in February this year.</p><p>BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has already come under fire from her own party for saying the now-repealed farm laws should be brought back, forcing the Mandi representative to retract her statement.</p><p>While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress">Congress</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aap">AAP</a> could not work out an alliance in the state, both I.N.D.I.A. bloc members will be looking to capitalise on a good Lok Sabha performance and dent the BJP's presence in the north with a win in Haryana.</p><p><strong>What happened in the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections in Haryana?</strong></p><p>The Palwal constituency had 222958 eligible voters in 2019, but only saw 159920 votes polled—a turnout of 71.7 %.</p><p>BJP candidate Deepak Mangla won the Palwal constituency in the 2019 elections, with a margin of 28296 votes.</p>