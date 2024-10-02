Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Congress has become 'Hooda Congress', says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Escalating his attack, Prasad said that during the Congress' time, their model for Gurugram was "damad shri model".
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 09:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRavi Shankar PrasadHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us