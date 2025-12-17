Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for President: Former PM's aide reveals in book

However, the then-prime minister refused, stating that his becoming President by virtue of his majority would set a wrong precedent.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 06:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 06:39 IST
India NewsBooksAtal Bihari VajpayeeAPJ Abdul Kalam

Follow us on :

Follow Us