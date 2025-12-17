<p>OnePlus is all geared up to host the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-to-host-oneplus-15r-pad-go-2-launch-event-in-bengaluru-3816481">'Rise as One' programme</a> later today in Bengaluru, India.</p><p>This is the company's big hardware event in two years, and it also marks OnePlus' 12th anniversary of entering India, the world's fastest-growing and second-largest smartphone market.</p><p>It is an in-person programme at Bengaluru Palace. Besides the media invitees, the company has made arrangements for fans to attend it through paid tickets on BookMyShow.</p>.OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor.<p>Those who cannot attend the OnePlus event can catch the live action on the company's official <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvmPXDA2j1k">YouTube Channel</a>. It is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm IST.</p><p><strong>'Rise as One' 2025: Here's what to expect at the OnePlus event in Bengaluru</strong></p><p>There are no prizes for guessing, as the company has already revealed that it will be announcing two new products-- the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 series.</p>.<p>OnePlus 15R is said to come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port, Gorilla Glass 7i shield, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p>.<p>It is expected to feature a dual-camera module -- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p><p>It also features a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>On the other hand, OnePlus Pad Go 2 is said to be a mid-range Android tablet. </p><p>The company has confirmed that the device will come in a sleek and skin-friendly smooth textured finish.</p><p>It will be available in two colours-- Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black variant is said to be the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G cellular support, offering high-speed internet connectivity.</p><p>Also, for the first time, the company will be offering a stylus for the budget tablet. Called, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, it promises to offer precision note-taking capability and help users create digital art.</p>.OnePlus 15: Key features you should know about Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Android flagship.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>