Haryana BJP urges Election Commission to defer Assembly election, cites holidays around poll date

Varinder Garg, a member of the BJP's state election management committee, said, "We have reasoned that Assembly election date of October 1 is preceded by holiday on weekend and followed by some holidays which may hit the voting percentage as people tend to go on vacation on long weekends which are followed by holidays." "We have written to the Election Commission in this regard. For a better turnout, any new date once the string of holidays is over should be fine," Garg told PTI over phone on Saturday.